Richard C. Adkerson Sells 202,701 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

