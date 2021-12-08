Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

