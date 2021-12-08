Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.