Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 23,860 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.