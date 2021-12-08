Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Gentex worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

