Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.45 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,292 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

