Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,573 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

