Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.43 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

