Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Sealed Air worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

