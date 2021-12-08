Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,573 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

