Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 437,292 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,292 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 332,154 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

