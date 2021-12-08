Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 6.47 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.95. The firm has a market cap of £29.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.