Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller Sells 248 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ROK opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

