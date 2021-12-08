Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.