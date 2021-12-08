Ronald Edward Harbour Sells 20,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 153,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,041. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

