Royal Bank of Canada Has $434,000 Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper-Standard worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.18. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

