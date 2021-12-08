Royal Bank of Canada Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

