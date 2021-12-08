Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 298.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

