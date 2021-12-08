Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RNRG opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06.

