Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,811 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 21.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

