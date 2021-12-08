Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

