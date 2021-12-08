Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.83 or 0.08690859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,761.91 or 1.01595224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

