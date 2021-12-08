SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

SABS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 8.94 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of 7.30 and a twelve month high of 12.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

