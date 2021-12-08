Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,922 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640,236 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

