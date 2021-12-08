SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.15 million and $200,183.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,400.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.62 or 0.00951612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00300263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003074 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

