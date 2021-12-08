SafeCapital Trading Down 15.9% This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $25,598.93 and $40.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00042073 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

