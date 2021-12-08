SafePal (SFP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.12 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $194.17 million and $50.12 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002848 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009102 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

