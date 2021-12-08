salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $266.60. 140,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

