Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Head to Head Review

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salon Media Group and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 30.08 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Risk & Volatility

Salon Media Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Salon Media Group and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc. is an online news website and social networking company and an Internet publishing pioneer. It provides journalism and a forum for discussing current events and contemporary social political issues. The firm content includes breaking news, original investigative stories and provocative personal essays along with quick-take commentary and staff-written blogs about politics, technology, culture and entertainment. The company was founded by David Lyle Talbot in July 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

