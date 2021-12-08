Santori & Peters Inc. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 575,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,439. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48.

