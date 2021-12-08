Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.85. Sappi shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,495 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

