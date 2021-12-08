Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.61. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

