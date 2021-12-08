Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBBTF shares. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$51.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

