Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($173.03) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €167.26 ($187.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €149.36 and a 200 day moving average of €143.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.