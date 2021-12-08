Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,823,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

