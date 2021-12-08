Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

