Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. 64,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,190. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.