Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

