Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

