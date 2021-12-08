Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

FLS stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

