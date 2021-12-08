Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 37.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.