Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.