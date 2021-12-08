Sciencast Management LP Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

