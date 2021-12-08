Sciencast Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

