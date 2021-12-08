Sciencast Management LP Has $370,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

