Sciencast Management LP Invests $300,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

