Sciencast Management LP Sells 48,007 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

