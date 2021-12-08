Scotiabank Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $27.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $92,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

