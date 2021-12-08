Scotiabank Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $27.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $92,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
