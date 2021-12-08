Sean Roosen Sells 80,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50.

Shares of OR opened at C$14.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.08. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,646.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

