SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 9,234 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEAS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

