SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 9,234 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SEAS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
